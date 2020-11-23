German warship searches Libya-bound Turkish freighter

The Rosaline-A continued on its way to Misrata after the search, the official said, adding that Turkey planned to lodge formal complaints about the incident. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government rules.

Thiels, the German Defense Ministry spokesman, said the German crew requested permission to board.

“Upon receiving no reply, a German search team was brought by helicopter to the freighter and commenced the search, and the crew was ‘cooperative',” Thiels said.

While the team continued its search, German authorities were notified by Turkey that they were disallowing it. The search was then ended and the team sent back to the frigate, Thiels said.

The German official said the order to board the ship came from mission's operational headquarters in Rome.

