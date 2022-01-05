German watchdog puts Google under closer antitrust scrutiny

The Bundeskartellamt said its decision comes after rules were introduced last year that allow it “to intervene earlier and more effectively” to ban companies from using anti-competitive practices. The regulator's decision, which lasts five years, gives it extended powers to supervise Google for “abuse control."

The watchdog said Google has “significant influence” over other companies’ access to its users and advertising customers through search, YouTube, Android and its online Play Store “and can set rules and conditions for other businesses across markets.”