Germans bought less beer last year, resuming a long-term downward trend

Official figures show that German beer sales dropped 4.5% last year, resuming a long-term downward trend

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — German beer sales dropped 4.5% last year, resuming a long-term downward trend, official figures showed Thursday.

German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.4 billion liters (2.2 billion gallons) of beer last year, the Federal Statistical Office said. That figure doesn't include non-alcoholic beer and beer imported from outside the European Union.

In 2022, beer sales increased 2.7% thanks to a recovery in demand at home and in the EU following the end of COVID-19 restrictions. But demand in both markets was lower again in 2023.

Sales inside Germany — more than four-fifths of the total — dropped 4.2% to 6.9 billion liters (1.8 billion gallons).

Exports were down 5.9% overall. There was a relatively modest 2.6% drop in sales to other countries in the 27-nation EU, which bought 784 million liters (207 million gallons) of German beer, while sales to other countries were down 9.6% at 646.7 million liters (170.8 million gallons).

German brewers have been struggling with a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors. The statistics office said last year's sales were 11.3% lower than in 2013 and 25.3% lower than in 1993.

In Other News
1
Horns blaring and engines roaring, hundreds of tractors bring farmers'...
2
At least 30 journalists, lawyers and activists hacked with Pegasus in...
3
India's government announces a short-term budget until national...
4
Bank of England is set to keep rates on hold and avoid signaling when...
5
Dissident Russian rock band in Israel after deportation from Thailand...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top