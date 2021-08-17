Germany: 1 dead, 1 missing after flood brings down bridge

The Höllentalklamm, or Valley of Hell, is a popular destination for hikers from across the country and abroad.

Severe weather conditions also led to a state of emergency in northern Germany, where a tornado hit the village of Grossheide near the North Sea coast late Monday and destroyed more than 50 homes, according to dpa. Police said nobody was injured, but several homes were destroyed.

Across Germany's southern border in Austria, at least four people were injured by floods and mudslides, dozens of people were rescued from cars and firefighters were called out hundreds of times to remove toppled trees and pump out flooded basements, the Austrian news agency APA reported.

In the community of Dienten in Austria's Pinzgau region, a bus with two people and a car with one woman were both swept into a creek by a mud avalanche, according to APA. All three were injured but were rescued by firefighters. A fourth person was injured in Guntramsdorf when falling during cleanup efforts after heavy rains and floods.

Last month, more than 200 people died in deadly floods in western Germany.

Climate scientists say there's little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme weather events — such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms — as the planet warms.

Caption Police emergency vehicles stand at the entrance to the Hoellentalklamm gorge in Grainau, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. After the flood wave in the gorge at the Zugspitze region, the search for missing persons continues. After heavy rainfall on Monday, Aug. 17, 2021, a flood wave rushed through the gorge near Grainau in the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which is popular with hikers and tourists. (Lennart Preiss/dpa via AP) Credit: Lennart Preiss Credit: Lennart Preiss

Caption Several houses are damaged by a storm in the village Berumerfehn, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A violent storm has left a trail of destruction in the municipality of Großheide in East Frisia on Monday, Aug 16, 2021. (Joern Hueneke/TNN/dpa via AP) Credit: Joern Hueneke Credit: Joern Hueneke