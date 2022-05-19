dayton-daily-news logo
Germany: 1 person wounded, 1 detained in school attack

Police and emergency forces stand near a school in Bremerhaven, Germany, Thursday, May 19, 2022. German police say they have detained a suspect in connection with an attack at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven in which one person was injured. Police said the incident happened Thursday morning at the Lloyd high school in the center of the city. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

German police say they have detained a suspect in connection with an attack at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven in which one person was injured

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have detained a suspect in connection with a Thursday morning attack at a high school in the northern city of Bremerhaven in which one person was injured.

Police said the incident happened at the Lloyd high school in the center of the city.

A police spokesperson initially confirmed that there had been a shooting, but later revised that information to say only that the attacker was armed.

“The armed person was detained and is in police custody,” police said in a statement.

“The weapon used by the suspect is the subject of police investigation,” police added. “We cannot currently confirm that there is a second suspect.”

The wounded person was taken to a hospital and was not a student, police said, adding that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

