Germany acknowledges mistakes 5 years after Berlin attack

In the years since the attack, the German government has faced criticism for its handling of Anis Amri, a rejected asylum-seeker from Tunisia who carried out the attack. An inquiry found in 2017 that Amri could have been detained and possibly deported months before the attack.
Going forward, Steinmeier said the Germany “has a duty to correct the mistakes, failures and problems that kept this attack from being prevented.”
Flowers, candles and wreaths left at the memorial "Der Riss" commemorating the victims of the 2016 terrorist attack at Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Five years after a terrorist killed 13 people at a Berlin Christmas market, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Sunday that Germany’s government had not lived up to its duty to protect its citizens that day. “We have to admit that the state has not been able to keep its promises of protection, security and freedom,” he said, adding that the years since the attack had shown that mistakes were made by German officials. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP)
