Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

Nord Stream 1 shut down altogether for annual maintenance on July 11. German officials are concerned that Russia may not resume gas deliveries at all after the scheduled end of that work on Thursday, and could cite a another alleged technical reason not to do so.

Baron wouldn't say where the turbine is at present, citing security reasons, but said no European Union permit is needed for its transport because it doesn't fall under EU sanctions.

Gazprom has raised the turbine issue twice over recent days, saying on Saturday that it had “formally approached” Siemens Energy to provide documents needed to transport the equipment back to Russia.

___

Follow all AP stories on developments related to the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.