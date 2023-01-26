X
Germany arrests 2nd suspect in Russia spying case

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
German authorities say they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany’s foreign intelligence agency

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Thursday that they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany's foreign intelligence agency.

Federal prosecutors said Arthur E., whose surname wasn't released for privacy reasons, was detained at Munich airport last month after arriving from the United States.

Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen, is accused of treason for passing secrets obtained by Carsten L., an acquaintance working at Germany's BND spy agency, to Russian intelligence.

Arthur E. was not an employee of the BND, prosecutors said.

German authorities received support in their investigation from the FBI, they said.

