Germany arrests right-wing extremist over fatal 1991 attack

An initial investigation against persons unknown was dropped after local authorities couldn't find a perpetrator. Years later, new evidence let to the investigation being reopened and being taken over by federal prosecutors, who handle national security cases in Germany.

The police chief in Saarland, a region on the French border, said he was relieved that the case now appears to have been solved but the police still have work to do to determine what went wrong in the probe.

“I apologize in the name of the state police leadership for the fact that shortcomings in the police's work at the time evidently helped lead to the investigations being closed,” Norbert Rupp said in a statement.