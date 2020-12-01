Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group; Police raid homes

The homes of 11 members of the far-right group Wolfsbrigade 44 were searched in Hesse, Mecklenburg West-Pomerania and North Rhine-Westphalia to confiscate the group's funds and far-right propaganda material, the German news agency dpa reported.

“Whoever fights against the basic values of our free society will get to feel the resolute reaction of our government,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. “There's no place in this country for an association that sows hatred and and works on the resurrection of a Nazi state.”