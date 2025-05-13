Germany bans the largest 'Reich citizen' group and raids leaders' homes

“The members of this association have created a “counter-state” in our country and built up economic criminal structures,” Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, adding that the members of the group underpinned their supposed claim to power with antisemitic conspiracy narratives — a behavior that the country cannot tolerate.

“We will take decisive action against those who attack our free democratic basic order,” Dobrindt added.

The so-called “Reich citizen,” or Reichsbürger" movement does not recognize Germany as a state. Many of them claim that the historical German Reich still exists and ignore the country's democratic and constitutional structures such as parliament, laws or courts. They also refuse to pay taxes, social security contributions or fines.