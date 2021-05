Germany cancels Oktoberfest for 2nd year over virus fears

Oktoberfest typically attracts about 6 million visitors from around the world and had been scheduled from Sept. 18 to Oct. 3.

The combination of huge tents full of people and the consumption of large quantities of alcohol, as well as the possibility for mutated varieties of the virus to be brought in from abroad, made it particularly hazardous to go ahead with the festival, Soeder said.

After Oktoberfest was canceled last year, about 50 of the southern German city’s beer halls and other establishments hosted smaller parties under strict coronavirus guidelines. Mayor Dieter Reiter said the hope was that it again would be possible to have open-air beer gardens and patios open under certain restrictions.

However difficult the decision to cancel Oktoberfest, it would have been worse if the city waited too long and had to call it off after preparations were already underway, he said.

“For me, personally, it was no easy decision because it is a huge date in the calendar for the mayor,” he said. “Much more importantly, it's a huge shame for the millions of fans worldwide.”

Under Germany's national “emergency brake” legislation passed last month, measures limiting personal contacts, closing leisure and sports facilities and shutting or restricting access to many stores kick in for areas which have more than 100 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents for three consecutive days. Restrictions also include a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew.

___

— Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

A cyclist crosses the 'Oktoberfest' beer festival area 'Theresienwiese' in front of the St. Pauls church in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. The world's largest beer festival 'Oktoberfest' was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

A woman and her dog walk by the 'Oktoberfest' beer festival area 'Theresienwiese' in front of the Bavaria statue and a corona test centre in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. The world's largest beer festival 'Oktoberfest' was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

People walk in the Theresienwiese' area where the 'Oktoberfest' beer festival is held, in front of the Bavaria'statue, in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. The world's largest beer festival 'Oktoberfest' was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

People walk in the Theresienwiese' area where the 'Oktoberfest' beer festival is held, in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. The world's largest beer festival 'Oktoberfest' was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader