Germany conducts raids over hate posts against politicians

The Frankfurt prosecutor's office and the Federal Criminal Police Office said that the raids resulted from an analysis of over 600 posts on social media for criminal content. The investigation was based on legislation that was introduced last year to provide for tough punishment of slander and abuse of people “in political life,” whether at local, regional or federal level.

It provides for a punishment of up to three years in prison for abuse motivated by the person's position in public life that is liable to “significantly complicate their public work.”