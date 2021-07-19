Germany defends preparation for floods, considers lessons

But, Armin Schuster told ZDF television late Sunday, “half an hour before, it is often not possible to say what place will be hit with what quantity” of water. He said that his agency had sent 150 warning notices out via apps and media.

He said he couldn't yet say where sirens sounded and where they didn't — “we will have to investigate that.”

Officials in the worst-affected German state, Rhineland-Palatinate, said they were well-prepared for flooding and municipalities had been alerted and acted.

But the state's interior minister, Roger Lewentz, said after visiting the hard-hit village of Schuld with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that “we of course had the problem that the technical infrastructure — electricity and so on — was destroyed in one go.”

Local authorities “tried very quickly to react," he said. “But this was an explosion of the water in moments. ... You can have the very best preparations and warning situations (but) if warning equipment is destroyed and carried away with buildings, then that is a very difficult situation.”

Police officers search in the rubble at a bridge over the Ahr River for possible victims of the flood disaster, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Altenahr, Germany. Numerous houses in the village were completely destroyed or severely damaged. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

A fire department vehicle drives through a street lined with debris after extreme weather in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Sunday July 18, 2021. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

A destroyed spa complex and the river Ahr after extreme weather in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Sunday July 18, 2021. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

A car destroyed after extreme weather in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Sunday July 18, 2021. Days of heavy rain in Western Europe turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, engulfed homes and trapped residents. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey