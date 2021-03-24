Germany drops Easter shutdown plan, Merkel apologizes

“This mistake is my mistake alone,” she told reporters. “A mistake must be called a mistake, and above all it must be corrected — and if possible, that has to happen it time.”

“At the same time, of course I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty — I regret that deeply and I apologize to all citizens,” she said.

Infection numbers in Germany have been rising again as the more contagious variant of the virus that was first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago. The country’s disease control center also reported 15,815 new infection cases in the past 24 hours on Wednesday — a week ago there were 13,435 new cases.

Merkel said that, even without the Easter shutdown, decisions she has taken with the state governors offer a “framework” to beat back the new wave of coronavirus infections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front, arrives with Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

