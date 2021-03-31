Germany drops probe of former Nazi guard deported from US

Berger admitted to American investigators that he served in Meppen as a guard for a few weeks near the end of the war but said he did not observe any abuse or killings. The Memphis court found, however, that Berger had helped guard prisoners during a forced evacuation that took nearly two weeks and claimed the lives of 70 people.

Celle prosecutors shelved their initial investigation of him in November, saying they had been unable to refute his account. They decided to take another look after he arrived in Germany and initially signaled he was opening to questioning, but said Wednesday they have once again closed their investigation on suspicion of accessory to murder.

After Berger arrived in Germany, he was assigned a defense lawyer. The attorney then said, after consulting with Berger, that his client was “not available” for questioning as a suspect, prosecutors said in a statement.

“After exhausting all evidence,” they have now “closed the investigation again for lack of sufficient suspicion,” they added.