Germany: Earlier Afghanistan withdrawal being considered

Germany, which currently has a little more than 1,000 troops participating in the mission there, so far has said it hopes to complete its part of the withdrawal by mid-August.

Asked later Wednesday what the reasoning for mulling an earlier departure is, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said it “lies particularly in the idea that the shorter the stay in Afghanistan now, the smaller the danger from the Taliban may be.”

The Defense Ministry wouldn't comment on which country brought up the idea of a full withdrawal by July 4.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that “whether that in the end will really be the date set for the withdrawal is a decision NATO has to make.”

Helmbold, the Defense Ministry spokesman, said that “the nations involved are now examining what challenges that would entail and what the consequences would be."