Germany expects steady rise in vaccine supply through July

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert dampened hopes of a sudden surge, but said mathematical models used by the government indicate the weekly supply could reach nearly 5 million by the end of April.

While most vaccinations are currently done at large centers specially set up for the task, some German states have begun allowing doctors to administer the shots in a limited number of practices. Officials are discussing whether to allow all general practitioners and specialists to offer vaccines as the available supply increases in the coming weeks and the centers reach their limit.