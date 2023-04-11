Germany expels Chad's ambassador after own envoy kicked out

Chad's government on Friday gave German Ambassador Gordon Kricke 48 hours to leave, citing his “discourteous attitude” and accusing him of failing to respect diplomatic customs. A brief statement from the Chadian government gave no further details about the reason for his removal.

Kricke arrived in Germany on Sunday after having been seen off at the airport in N'Djamena, the Chadian capital, by several colleagues from allied countries, German news agency dpa reported.