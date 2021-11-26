Germany: Interpol chief must respect rule of law

The comments from Germany's foreign ministry followed claims by human rights groups that the newly elected president of Interpol was involved in torture and arbitrary detentions in his native United Arab Emirates. He was elected for a four-year term by Interpol members Thursday.

“We have taken note of the election of Mr. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi as the new president of Interpol,” German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said. She declined to say whether Germany had supported al-Raisi's Czech rival.