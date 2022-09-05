Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack

Some Israeli athletes managed to escape but nine were seized. The captors demanded the release of more than 200 Palestinians held by Israel and two German left-wing extremists in West German prisons.

The attackers demanded a plane and safe passage to Cairo. After a day of tense negotiations, the assailants and their hostages were allowed to leave aboard two helicopters for Fuerstenfeldbruck.

Sharpshooters at the airfield opened fire. The attackers threw a grenade into one of the helicopters carrying hostages, which exploded, and shot the hostages in the other helicopter.

The compensation settlement includes payments already made. Immediately after the attack, Germany made payments to relatives of the victims amounting to about 4.19 million marks (about 2 million euros or dollars), according to the country’s interior ministry. In 2002, the surviving relatives received an additional 3 million euros, Germany’s dpa news agency reported.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A member of the Arab Commando group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic Team at their quarters at the Munich Olympic Village appears with a hood over his face on the balcony of the village building where the commandos held several members of the Israeli team hostage in Munich, Sept. 5, 1972. Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of the Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Both attempts to murder him happened on German soil in the last century. Many decades later, the 86-year-year old Jew has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. (AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf, File) Credit: KURT STRUMPF

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A memorial plaque for the eleven athletes from Israel and one German police officer were killed in a terrorist attack during the Olympic Games 1972, stands at the former accommodation of the Israeli team in the Olympic village in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of the Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Both attempts to murder him happened on German soil in the last century. Many decades later, the 86-year-year old Jew has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) Credit: Matthias Schrader