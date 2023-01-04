Germany likely missed climate target again, activists angry

Climate activists, meanwhile, have blasted Habeck and his party for supporting plans to bulldoze a tiny village in western Germany to make way for a nearby coal mine.

Protesters camped out in Luetzerath clashed with police earlier this week, and more demonstrations are planned at the site ahead of Jan. 10, when utility company RWE is expected to raze the ancient hamlet.

About 150 people gathered outside Habeck's ministry Wednesday to protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine that will swallow Luetzerath, claiming that a compromise reached last year between the government and RWE will result in more emissions, not fewer.

“This coal deal between the Greens and RWE is a black box that leads to climate catastrophe,” said campaigner Luisa Neubauer.

“This is something we won't agree to. It's diametrically opposed to the Paris climate agreement,” she said, adding that Luetzerath sits atop of hundreds of millions of tons of coal.

The government has acknowledged that achieving the next big climate milestone — a reduction of emissions by 65% in 2030 compared with 1990 levels — will be a major challenge. Germany, which is home to many energy-intensive industries, aims to cut its emissions to "net zero" by 2045.

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber