Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

Both Laschet and predecessor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer were narrowly elected by party congresses after three-way battles for the leadership. This time, local party bosses made it clear that they want the wider membership to have a say.

Candidates can be nominated from Nov. 6-17 and a first round of voting, by online and mail-in ballot, will be held in early December. If a runoff ballot is required, that would be completed in mid-January. A party congress Jan. 21-22 will officially sign off on the result.

No one has yet declared their candidacy to succeed the centrist Laschet.

But conservative Friedrich Merz, who finished second in the last two contests, appears keen to run again — as does Norbert Roettgen, who finished third in January. Other potential candidates are outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn, prominent lawmaker Carsten Linnemann and the head of the Union's parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus.

Three of the CDU's six current state governors will be defending their jobs in state elections next year, including one in May in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Laschet ran North Rhine-Westphalia until he gave up the job to younger successor Hendrik Wuest last week.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Germany's transition to a new government at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election