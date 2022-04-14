Germany nabs 4 in probe of anti-government extremist group

Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state criminal police office said that raids were carried out at 20 properties across the country Wednesday following an investigation launched in October. The suspects were members of a chat group called “United Patriots,” they said.

They added in a statement that the group's declared aim was to destroy Germany's electricity supply facilities and cause a long blackout, with the goal of producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately overthrowing the democratic system in Germany. The group also allegedly planned to kidnap well-known public figures who weren't identified.