Germany: No option but to permit Russian uranium shipment

The plant in Lingen is operated by Framatome, which is majority-owned by French utility giant EDF. The French government has a majority stake in EDF, which manages all of France's nuclear power plants.

Environmental groups including the Russian organization Ecodefense urged European countries to end all uranium procurement from Russia, and cited the British government's recent decision to block the Mikhail Dudin from offloading nuclear waste near Liverpool for processing there.

Government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said Germany continually reviews whether sanctions need to be expanded, but declined to say whether there were concrete plans to get the EU to block nuclear fuel imports.

Environment Ministry spokesman Kuebler noted that Russia is not the only supplier of uranium.

“Canada would be another possibility, for example,” he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.