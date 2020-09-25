Germany: No probe of column on police that angered minister

Berlin prosecutors looked into the matter after receiving more than 150 criminal complaints about the column published in June by the left-leaning Tageszeitung newspaper, which was headlined “All cops are unfit for work" and suggested that police officers would be better off working on garbage dumps.

They concluded that, despite its “extremely disparaging assessment,” the column was covered by the right to free speech. It can be seen as a “pointed article in the context of the current public discussion about ‘police violence’ and racism inside the police," they added in a statement.