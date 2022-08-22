Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

Warsaw lashed out over the weekend, with Environment Minister Anna Moskwa accusing Germany of spreading "fake news" about the levels of pesticides in the river.

“In Poland, the substance is tested and detected below the quantification threshold, that is, it has no effect on fish and other species,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kuebler said Germany was “surprised and a bit saddened” by the claim.

“We never said that the Polish side is responsible for the the use of pesticides (and) that fish died of this,” he said.

Poland's prime minister has called the die-off an environmental “catastrophe.”

