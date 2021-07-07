Germany raids homes of 2 acquaintances of Vienna attacker

The two men may have known about gunman Kujtim Fejzulai's plans for the attack and failed to inform authorities, instead erasing material on their cellphones and social media platforms to cover up their connections to Fejzulai, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2 and the gunman also died. Twenty others, including a police officer, were wounded. Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had a previous conviction for trying to join IS in Syria.