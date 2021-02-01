Germany seeks ways to give its vaccine campaign momentum

The German government has pledged to offer everyone vaccine by late September. In addition to frustration with manufacturers, fingers have been pointed at the EU itself, which ordered the vaccines; Germany's federal government, which distributes them to state authorities; and state governments, which are in charge of the actual vaccinations.

Monday's meeting is meant to help improve coordination, among other things, though Merkel's office has cautioned against expecting too much in the way of immediate results. It hasn't specified what industry representatives will join in.

“We could carry on like last week -- council leaders criticize governors and state ministers, state ministers criticize federal ministers and the federal government, the federal government criticizes the European Commission and all criticize the manufacturers,” Health Minister Jens Spahn, himself a frequent target of criticism, told ZDF television on Sunday.

“The virus is the enemy, the opponent, and no one else,” he said. “We all have responsibility and we are responsible above all for doing better.”

Germany is in its second lockdown, which is currently due to expire Feb. 14. Infection figures are falling, but are still well above the government's target. Germany has seen over 57,100 confirmed deaths in the pandemic.

__

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic; and https://apnews.com/coronavirus-vaccine; and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak