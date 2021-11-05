Germany sees 2nd straight COVID case record, mulls response

In a weekly report released late Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute said unvaccinated or partly vaccinated people now face a “very high” risk to their health — a change from its previous assessment that they face a “high” risk. “For fully vaccinated people, the threat is considered moderate, but rising in view of the increasing infection figures,” it added.

Federal and regional health officials were discussing the response at a previously scheduled two-day meeting wrapping up Friday in Bavaria.

Germany's health minister has called for booster vaccinations to be stepped up, for more frequent checks of people's vaccination or test status and for obligatory testing nationwide of nursing home staff and visitors. In highly decentralized Germany, state governments bear the primary responsibility for imposing and loosening restrictions.

Authorities also are appealing anew to German residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated at all to get their shots. They say pressure on hospital beds is rising, particularly in regions where vaccination rates are relatively low.

Official figures show that about two-thirds of Germany’s population of 83 million has completed its first round of vaccination, but there are significant regional variations.

Caption Head physician Lorenz Nowak treats a coronavirus patient in the ICU of the Asklepios Clinic in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 as the country has been experiencing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel

Caption An 85-year-old man receives a booster vaccination in the so called "vaccination express" tram in central Frankfurt, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. About 100 people are vaccinated every day in two trams. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A woman receives her first vaccination in the so called "vaccination express" tram in central Frankfurt, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. About 100 people are vaccinated every day in two trams. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst