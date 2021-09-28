Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government

“At the moment, Olaf Scholz clearly has the best chances of becoming chancellor,” Markus Soeder said Tuesday.

Scholz, the outgoing vice chancellor, said Monday that he wants a new government before Christmas if possible. Forming a government can take weeks or months in Germany as parties thrash out in detail the new coalition's plans.

Laschet's Union bloc also is holding a meeting of its lawmakers later Tuesday, with recriminations likely after a disastrous campaign. After saying Sunday night that it would do “everything we can" to form a new administration, Laschet made clear Monday that he still hopes to lead one — but sounded more reserved, arguing that voters gave no party a mandate.

A top lawmaker with the Free Democrats called for all parties to be ready for talks by the end of this week, and for the Union to figure out what it wants to do. Marco Buschmann, the party's chief whip, told Deutschlandfunk radio that “very different signals are being sent in the Union. Some want to govern, I think — others don't.”

There have been some calls for Laschet to resign as leader of the Christian Democratic Union, the dominant party in the Union bloc, but not so far from prominent figures.

Soeder, who leads the Union's smaller party, the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union, congratulated Scholz on finishing ahead. He said the Social Democrats should have the first crack at forming the government “and if that doesn't work, then we are ready for talks.”

The CSU’s top lawmaker in the parliament underlined frustration over the election outcome. “It is one the most unnecessary defeats of recent decades,” Alexander Dobrindt said.

Anton Hofreiter, one of the Greens' parliamentary leaders, noted as their much-increased group met that his party, the Social Democrats, and the Free Democrats made gains in the election while the Union lost significant ground.

“We will of course talk with all democratic parties, but that's why it's more likely that in the end there will be a ‘traffic light,’" he said, using the German shorthand — based on the parties' colors — for a Social Democrat-Green-Free Democrat alliance.

The full 735-member new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is expected to hold its first meeting next month.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Germany's election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Caption The German national flag waves in front of the German parliament building, the Reichstag Building, with the slogan: 'To The German People' in Berlin, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Germany's newly elected lawmakers are holding their first meetings as their parties digest the fallout of the election that reduced outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc to its worst-ever result and start the process of putting together a new government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Candidate for chancellor of the Christian Union parties block Armin Laschet briefs the media after a leaders meeting of his Christian Democratic Union party CDU at the headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Following Sunday's election leaders of the German parties were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel's Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties. Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's party, laid a claim to leading the next government. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

Caption Christian Social Union (CSU) party leader Markus Soeder attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 28, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Hannibal Hanschke Credit: Hannibal Hanschke

Caption Co-leader of Germany's Greens and the party's candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock and the Greens' party co-leader Robert Habeck arrive to address a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Following Sunday's election leaders of the German parties were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel’s Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties. Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's party, laid a claim to leading the next government. ( John MacDougall/Pool via AP) Credit: John MacDougall Credit: John MacDougall

Caption Germany's Free Democrats chairman Christian Lindner attends a news conference at the headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Following Sunday's election leaders of the German parties were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel’s Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties. Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's party, laid a claim to leading the next government. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Credit: Sebastian Kahnert

Caption German Social Democratic Party, SPD, party leaders Saskia Esken, right, and Norbert Walter-Borjans, center, applaud to the party's candidate for chancellery Olaf Scholz as he arrives at the meeting of the SPD Federal Executive Committee in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Following Sunday's election leaders of the German parties were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel’s Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties. Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's party, laid a claim to leading the next government. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Credit: Wolfgang Kumm Credit: Wolfgang Kumm

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by Georg Batzing, right, President of the German Bishops' Conference, and Karl Justen, Head of the Commissariat of the German Bishops, before the St Michael 2021 Annual Reception of the German Bishops' Conference in Berlin, Monday Sept. 27, 2021. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Caption German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Social Democratic Party candidate for chancellor attends a faction meeting of the party's lawmaker at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Germany's newly elected lawmakers are holding their first meetings as their parties digest the fallout of Sunday's election that reduced outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc to its worst-ever result and start the process of putting together a new government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber