Germany sees drop in crime during 1st year of pandemic

However, he noted that there was a rise in child abuse, cybercrime, fraud related to coronavirus support measures and in domestic violence. While violent crimes as a whole were down 2.4% compared with 2019, the number of homicides in Germany rose by 3.7% to 2,401 in 2020.

The case clearance rate rose slightly to 58.4%. The clearance rate for murder and manslaughter cases was 94.9%.