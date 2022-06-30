Germany sees possible Russian 'blockade' of key gas pipeline

“But given the pattern we have seen, it wouldn't be so super-surprising if some little technical detail is found and then they say, ‘We can’t switch it on again; now we found something during maintenance and that's it,'” Habeck told a forum organized by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

“So the situation is certainly tight,” he said, stressing the importance of filling storage and getting liquefied natural gas terminals up and running. At present, Germany is continuing to store gas, albeit at about half the rate it was before deliveries through Nord Stream 1 were reduced, the vice chancellor said.

A week ago, Habeck activated the second phase of Germany's three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies, warning that Europe's biggest economy faced a "crisis" and storage targets for the winter were at risk.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine