Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new restrictions

They include stricter anti-virus workplace rules and sharply increasing the penalties for forging vaccine passports or test certificates to allow up to five years in prison for professional gangs selling such fakes, according to dpa. Employees would also get the right to work from home again, where possible.

Infections have shot up in recent weeks, particularly among unvaccinated people, with southern and eastern Germany the hardest hit.

The district of Meissen, near Dresden, reported almost 1,305 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week. Saxony state, where Meissen is located, plans to introduce new social distancing rules and to require people to show vaccine passports or recovery certificates to enter all stores except supermarkets and pharmacies.

Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate in Germany, with 57.6% of the population fully vaccinated compared to the national average of 67.7%

Merkel plans to meet Thursday with the governors of Germany's 16 states to coordinate the country's response to the latest surge in infections.

"The meeting is overdue,” Merkel said, adding that she hoped officials would agree on a threshold for imposing additional measures that takes into account how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

“It would be a disaster to act only when the intensive care units are full, because then it would be too late,” she said in a speech to mayors from across Germany.

Her likely successor, current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, urged people who haven't been vaccinated yet to do so.

“That's the best protection against infection,” he told reporters. “We can see that, right now, in intensive care units.”

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on doctors not to be too strict about waiting at least six months before giving patients vaccine booster shots.

Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring Austria have said travelers will need to show a negative PCR test upon entering the country; previously, the cheaper lateral flow tests were allowed. The Alpine nation on Monday implemented a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19.

Caption A sign reminds of mandatory face masks at the train station in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Germany's disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as infection rates continue to climb. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Church gatekeepers control certificates of vaccination at the entrance of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Only vaccinated, recovered or tested persons are allowed to get into the cathedral due to the coronavirus pandemic. Germany's disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as infection rates continue to climb. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Current Vice Chancellor and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz briefs the media ahead of a parliament Bundestag session about new measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Germany’s disease control agency has reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases as infection rates continue to climb and calls grow for fresh public health measures. The Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday that 294 more people had died in Germany of COVID-19 since the previous day.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption Current Vice Chancellor and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz briefs the media ahead of a parliament Bundestag session about new measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Germany’s disease control agency has reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases as infection rates continue to climb and calls grow for fresh public health measures. The Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday that 294 more people had died in Germany of COVID-19 since the previous day.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption General view inside the empty plenary hall of the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In its session on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021, the Bundestag wants to vote on new measures to battle the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption People jogging in front of the Reichstag building with the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In its session on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021, the Bundestag wants to vote on new measures to battle the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A medical worker carries out a rapid test in a test mobile in Frankfurt, early Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Numbers of the coronavirus infections in Germany reached a new record high on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst