dayton-daily-news logo
X

Germany shuts down darknet platform specializing in drugs

Nation & World
1 hour ago
German investigators have shut down a Russian-language darknet marketplace that they say specialized in drug dealing

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators on Tuesday shut down a Russian-language darknet marketplace that they say specialized in drug dealing, seizing bitcoin worth 23 million euros ($25.3 million).

Prosecutors in Frankfurt described the “Hydra Market” platform as the world's biggest illegal darknet marketplace. They said they seized its server infrastructure in Germany.

The shutdown was the result of investigations underway since August, in which U.S. authorities participated.

The platform had been active at least since 2015, prosecutors said. They added that, as well as illegal drugs, forged documents, intercepted data and “digital services” were offered for sale. They said that it had about 17 million registered customer accounts and more than 19,000 registered sellers.

Prosecutors said the platform had sales of at least 1.23 billion euros in 2020.

In Other News
1
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
2
Live updates | Ukraine: civilian ship sinking in Mariupol
3
COVID outbreak 'extremely grim' as Shanghai extends lockdown
4
Darwin notebooks missing for 20 years returned to Cambridge
5
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top