BreakingNews
Committee wins grant for Courthouse Square, brainstorms what site could become
X

Germany steps up surveillance of far-right party affiliates

Nation & World
59 minutes ago
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says it has concluded that three organizations linked to the country’s biggest far-right party have “extremist” goals that are in breach of the German constitution

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's domestic intelligence agency BfV said Wednesday it had concluded that three organizations linked to the country's biggest far-right party had “extremist” goals that were in breach of the German constitution.

The announcement means that the agency can formally step up its surveillance of the youth wing of the Alternative for Germany, known as the Young Alternative, the Institute for State Politics and the group One Percent.

The BfV said its investigation had shown that the Young Alternative rejected the integration of immigrants from outside Europe based on “biological” assumptions and portrayed Muslims in general negatively. It expressed similar concerns about the Institute for State Politics and One Percent.

Alternative for Germany has so far failed in its legal bids to block security agencies from observing the party and its affiliates.

Germany's top security official, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, accused the so-called New Right of trying to combine “an intellectual and modern appearance” with continued hatred toward refugees and migrants.

Authorities “will do everything to drain the breeding ground for right-wing extremist violence," she said.

In Other News
1
Medal of Honor recipient's remains ID'd 73 years after Korea
2
Prison sex abuse must be rooted out, Justice official says
3
Sudanese crowd at borders to escape amid shaky truce
4
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
5
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top