Germany threatens to hold up EU's combustion-engine car ban

EU lawmakers and member states reached a preliminary deal last year that would force carmakers to reduce new car emissions by 55% in 2030 relative to 2021 levels, and by 100% in 2035. The plan, which is part of the bloc's effort to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, effectively means that the sale of new cars which burn hydrocarbon-based fuels such as petroleum would be banned.

Some countries, such as Germany, had asked the EU's executive Commission to come up with an exemption for cars that burn so-called efuels, arguing that they can be produced using renewable energy and carbon captured from the air, so they wouldn't spew further climate-changing emissions into the atmosphere.