German experts urge stricter virus measures, more boosters

The council also recommended speeding up Germany's booster vaccination program. Germany has fully inoculated 70.2% of its population, and 30.3% have received a booster shot.

“A massive expansion of the booster campaign can slow down this dynamic and reduce the impact, but not prevent it,” the council wrote, adding residents need to reduce their own contacts, consistently wear face masks and test regularly for the virus.

The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

The new restrictions, which take effect at midnight Sunday, come as the U.K. is reporting record-high numbers of new coronavirus infections. On Saturday, Britain saw 90,418 new COVID-19 cases, on Sunday it reported 82,886 more.

The U.K. joins eight African countries, including South Africa, on Germany’s list of “virus variant areas.”

Starting Sunday, Germany considers France and Denmark “high risk areas,” meaning those who are not vaccinated or recovered from the virus must quarantine for 10 days after entering the country. Dozens of countries, including nearly all of Germany’s direct neighbors, have now been added to this category.

Demonstrators march through Nuremberg, Germany, against the Corona rules on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Under the motto "Enough. If not now, when? Nuremberg against compulsory vaccination." the group "Pupils stand up" had called for a demonstration against the current Corona measures. (dpa via AP) Credit: -

Demonstrators march through Nuremberg, Germany, against the Corona rules on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Under the motto "Enough. If not now, when? Nuremberg against compulsory vaccination." the group "Pupils stand up" had called for a demonstration against the current Corona measures. (dpa via AP) Credit: -

25 vaccination lanes with 30 registration counters are available to those wishing to be vaccinated in the Koenig-Pilsener-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Both first and second vaccinations as well as booster vaccinations are possible. The up to 5,000 visitors will receive either the vaccine from Biontech or from Moderna. (Roland Weihrauch/dpa via AP) Credit: Roland Weihrauch