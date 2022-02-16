Germany to chart way out of coronavirus restrictions

Germany's national disease control center has reported several days of slight drops in the country's infection rate, though it remains far above pre-omicron levels.

“We are past the peak of the omicron wave, pretty much exactly on the day I predicted a month ago,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told the Bild daily on Tuesday. That, he said, makes “modest loosening” of restrictions possible.

As Germany moves toward easing its latest restrictions, prospects of a vaccine mandate for all adults appear to be receding. Scholz came out in favor of such a mandate just before he became chancellor in December, but his three-party coalition is divided on the issue and he left it to parliament to come up with proposals.

At present, it's unclear when lawmakers will vote on legislation and what if any kind of mandate would muster a majority.

Even already-approved legislation requiring health sector workers to present proof of vaccination or recovery by mid-March has run into difficulties, although Germany's highest court last week refused to temporarily block its implementation.

___

