Germany to extend virus shutdown until mid-February

The governor of the eastern state of Saxony, which until recently had the highest rates on infection in the country, said it was important to drive the number of new cases down further.

“We're currently seeing in Britain what happens when a mutation occurs, when the numbers explode," he told news channel n-tv. “We can't remain at this level.”

Medical workers have been demanding an extension or toughening of the shutdown since many hospitals are still on edge, with intensive care wards overflowing in some areas.

“The current measures on limiting social contacts seem to be showing an effect,” Susanne Johna, the head of the physicians' association Marburger Bund, told the dpa news agency, adding that the measures should continue to be upheld to further reduce new infections.

“We urgently need further relief,” Johna said.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

After receiving her vaccination against the novel coronavirus, 90-year-old Odores H. sits under the domed roof of the vaccination centre in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021. This is where thousands of people usually gather for concerts and trade fairs, and where the state of Hesse operates one of its vaccination centers. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

After receiving her vaccination against the novel coronavirus, 90-year-old Odores H. sits under the domed roof of the vaccination centre in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Tuesday, Nov.19, 2021. This is where thousands of people usually gather for concerts and trade fairs, and where the state of Hesse operates one of its vaccination centers. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

People stay in the new open Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

A pharmacist holds a vial of Pfizer-Biontech's Corona vaccine at the opening of the vaccination center in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021. The state of Hesse operates one of its vaccination centers where thousands of people usually gather at concerts and trade fairs. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

Richard Kilian from Wiesbaden-Schierstein is vaccinated with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine by Fenna Martin at the vaccination center in the RMCC convention center in Wiesbbaden, Germany, Tuesday, Jan.19, 202. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) Credit: Arne Dedert Credit: Arne Dedert