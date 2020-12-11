Germany to loosen blanket block on deportations to Syria

The interior ministers of Germany's 16 states failed to agree Thursday on another extension to the block on all deportations, meaning that in 2021, authorities will be able to examine the possibility of deporting people in individual cases.

Officials from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc had called for the change, arguing that authorities should be able to at least consider deporting those who commit serious crimes or get involved in terrorism, and that a blanket deportation ban sent the wrong signal.