Germany to pay more for child medicines amid supply shortage

Germans have scrambled to find basic drugs such as painkillers in recent weeks amid delivery bottlenecks and higher-than-usual demand.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said insurers that form the backbone of the German public health system will be able to pay 50% more than the legally set price for patent-free medicines. If such drugs aren't available, they can fall back on more expensive branded drugs or make liquids preferred for pediatric use out of tablets.