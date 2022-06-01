Germany to send Kyiv anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems

Military analysts have said the battles in the Donbas are a race against time: The Kremlin is hoping for a victory before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

The West is hoping to tilt the balance. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. will provide Ukraine with the more advanced rocket systems that its leaders have asked for. In an essay published in The New York Times, Biden said the rocket systems will enable Ukraine "to more precisely strike key targets."

U.S. officials, speaking before Biden’s announcement on condition of anonymity, said Washington will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. The rockets could be used both to intercept Russian artillery and to take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk.

The announcements come amid claims at home and abroad that Germany has been slow to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia.

Caption Residents carry water in front of an apartment building damaged in an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A destroyed car lies next to an apartment building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption A view of the home of Eduard Zelenskyy and Nila Zelinska destroyed by attacks in Potashnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Nila Zelinska, center, and Natalia Didenko, left, embrace a neighbor as they both arrive to their home town after escaping war in Potashnya, on the outskirtsof Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption A woman rides a bicycle near buildings destroyed by attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption People line up outside a Church to get food and clothing in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption A Russian serviceman guards an area during the loading off rolled steel onto a Russian vessel at the Mariupol Sea Port in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. It marked the first time that a commercial ship used the port of Mariupol since the start of the Russian military action in Ukraine. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Rescue workers inspect an apartment building damaged in an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A woman stands outside a Church to receive clothing in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Natalia Makhno stands inside her home destroyed by attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko