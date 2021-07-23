Germany toughens rules for travel from Spain, Netherlands

Portugal, Cyprus and Britain are already listed as “high-incidence areas.”

Germany’s infection rate remains very low compared with some other European countries. But it has been rising steadily since it bottomed out at 4.9 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents on July 6. The rise is being fueled by the more contagious delta variant, which is now dominant. On Friday, the infection rate stood at 13.2.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that the figures are rising with "worrying momentum" and "we have exponential growth."

After the pace of vaccinations slowed in recent weeks, she appealed to reluctant citizens to get vaccinated and urged compatriots who are more enthusiastic to help persuade others.

As of Thursday, 60.6% of the German population had received at least one shot and 48.5% were fully vaccinated.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: