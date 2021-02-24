Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute

Iran this week effectively set a deadline to lift those sanctions within three months, after which it said it would erase surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities

Maas said the transparency required of Iran under the JCPOA wouldn't be fulfilled during that period.

"But we still want to use these three months, together with other partners in the nuclear agreement, to discuss step by step how the U.S. can return to this accord,” Maas said. “And in particular (the discussion) will be about the sequence of measures. That is, who needs to take which step so that a general agreement can be achieved at the end of which the U.S. are part of this agreement again.”

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear late Tuesday that his country doesn't have confidence in the accord with Tehran.

“We have already seen the quality of agreements with extremist regimes such as yours, in the past century and in this one, with the government of North Korea,” he said. "With or without agreements – we will do everything so that you will not arm yourselves with nuclear weapons.”

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses in a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Following the conference Zarif told journalists the country has started implementing a law passed by the parliament to curb UN inspections into its nuclear program and would no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the U.N. agency. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Credit: Vahid Salemi Credit: Vahid Salemi

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 prior to his attendance of the virtual human rights council in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn