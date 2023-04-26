Germany: Van carrying 29 Syrians flees, hits police car

Off-duty officers noticed the van weaving through traffic and nearly causing an accident near Goerlitz on Tuesday evening, federal police said in a statement. The Hungarian-registered Citroen Jumper's back door was open at one point, and the officers noticed that there appeared to be people inside.

Police tried to stop the van as it headed toward Markersdorf, a few kilometers (miles) further west. A patrol car was pushed off the road and its right side damaged, while the van came to a halt and the driver tried to flee on foot.