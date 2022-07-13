Germany's climate plan: More bike lanes, no car speed limit

Greenpeace called the plans “nebulous" and said a general speed limit would achieve concrete emissions cuts. It also criticized that new gas furnaces can continue to be installed until 2024, arguing that the measure should be in effect immediately so that homeowners switch to less polluting heat pumps.

Currently, many stretches of the Autobahn have no speed limit and it is not uncommon for drivers to push their cars to go faster than 200 kilometers per hour (124 mph), greatly increasing fuel use.

Limiting speeds on German highways to 100 kph (62 mph), 80 kph (50 mph) on country roads and 30 kph (19 mph) in town would save up to 9.2 million tons of CO2 a year, the environmental group DUH said.

