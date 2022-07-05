Germany's CureVac files suit against vaccine rival BioNTech

CureVac last year reported disappointing results from late-stage testing of its own COVID-19 shot. The company said it was seeking "fair compensation" from BioNTech for the alleged infringement, but it didn't cite an amount.

CureVac said it would not pursue a court injunction and doesn't “intend to take legal action that impedes the production, sale or distribution” by BioNTech and partner Pfizer of their successful Comirnaty vaccine.