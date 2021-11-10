Germany's economic advisers cut 2021 growth forecast

“There is great uncertainty about how the economy will perform going forward,” the economic advisers said. “Renewed health policy restrictions or longer-lasting supply shortages could take a heavy toll on the recovery.”

They said, however, that inflation could drop again next year following an acceleration over recent months.

Official figures show that Germany's GDP grew by 1.8% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter. That followed growth of 1.9% in the second quarter and a 1.9% decline in the first quarter. Factory orders and export figures for September, the most recent month available, were disappointing.

The German government also recently cut its full-year growth forecast to 2.6% from the 3.5% it had predicted in April. Last year, GDP shrank by 4.9%.