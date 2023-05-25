Germany's GDP shrinks by 0.3% in first quarter to put Europe's biggest economy into recession

Data released Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office shows Germany's gross domestic product, or GDP, down by 0.3% in the period from January to March. This follows a drop of 0.5% in Europe's biggest economy during the last quarter of 2022. Two consecutive quarters of decline constitute a technical recession.

The figures are a blow to the German government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crunch failed to materialize. It said GDP will grow by 0.4% — up from a 0.2% expansion predicted in late January — a forecast that may now need to be revised downward.